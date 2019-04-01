Clippers' Lou Williams: Productive as customary off bench

Williams registered 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes in the Clippers' 113-96 win over the Grizzlies on Sunday.

Williams put together another signature performance in his second-unit role, and he wrapped up March with three straight games of at least 50.0 percent shooting. The veteran was as consistent as ever during the month, averaging 21.7 points on 46.3 percent shooting across 27.1 minutes per contest. Williams continues to enjoy robust usage (16.2 shot attempts per March contest), a trend that should persist for what remains of the regular season.