Clippers' Lou Williams: Productive despite shooting woes

Williams had 16 points (5-19 FG, 3-11 3PT, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 110-107 win at Dallas.

Williams will get his points no matter what and he has topped the 15-point plateau in nine of his last 10 contests, averaging 22.4 per game during that stretch. He is shooting just 32.7 percent from the field over his last three outings, however, and while that might be a worrisome trend moving forward, fantasy owners shouldn't worry too much since he will keep producing as the volume scorer he has been throughout most of his career. His next chance to make an impact off the bench will come Thursday on the road against Portland.