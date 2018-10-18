Clippers' Lou Williams: Provides offensive punch off bench
Williams supplied 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists and one rebound across 24 minutes in the Clippers' 107-98 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.
Williams offered his usual infusion of scoring off the bench in the regular-season opener, although he was surprisingly outpaced in scoring by Boban Marjanovic on the second unit. The veteran sharpshooter once again figures in for substantial minutes this season, including some starting assignments whenever coach Doc Rivers elects to shake up his starting five. As it did last season when Williams averaged a career-high 22.6 points, that should lead to some appealing fantasy production in the scoring categories.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: To receive Wednesday off•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Out for Wednesday's finale•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Questionable for final game•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Ruled out Monday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Doubtful Monday with sprained ankle•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 25 points off bench•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...