Williams supplied 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists and one rebound across 24 minutes in the Clippers' 107-98 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Williams offered his usual infusion of scoring off the bench in the regular-season opener, although he was surprisingly outpaced in scoring by Boban Marjanovic on the second unit. The veteran sharpshooter once again figures in for substantial minutes this season, including some starting assignments whenever coach Doc Rivers elects to shake up his starting five. As it did last season when Williams averaged a career-high 22.6 points, that should lead to some appealing fantasy production in the scoring categories.