Clippers' Lou Williams: Puts up 20 points in blowout loss

Williams totaled 20 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in Thursday's 126-107 loss to the Jazz.

Williams was the only other 20-point scorer besides Austin Rivers, and he's shot 42.9 percent in four consecutive contests. He's been over 50.0 percent from long distance in three of those games and has sank multiple three-pointers in six consecutive contests overall. Now that he has the reins of the starting two-guard job, Williams should continue serving as a viable source of shooting percentage, scoring and three-pointers in particular, while also providing serviceable numbers in the assist categories.