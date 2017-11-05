Clippers' Lou Williams: Puts up season-high 22 points Sunday
Williams totaled a season-high 22 points (8-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with two assists and two rebounds across 30 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 loss to the Heat.
Williams racked up 33 outings with 20-plus points last season, so it seems likely there will be more of this to come. While he's never been a particularly efficient shooter, he's a good source of raw points and is especially valuable in fantasy formats that don't account for field-goal percentage.
