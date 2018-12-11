Clippers' Lou Williams: Questionable for Tuesday

Williams (hamstring) is questionable to play in Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Williams left in the first half of Monday's overtime win over the Suns due to a left hamstring soreness and did not return. Chances are the veteran ends up being a game-time decision Monday, but should he be ruled out, Avery Bradley, Patrick Beverly and Milos Teodosic would likely all be called upon for additional minutes.