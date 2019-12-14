Clippers' Lou Williams: Questionable Saturday
Williams (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Williams is at risk of missing a second-straight game due to right calf soreness. Look for an update closer to tipoff detailing Williams' official availability.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Won't play Friday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Two dimes shy of double-double•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Hands out six dimes Sunday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Bounces back with 22 points•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Unproductive in Friday's loss•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Career-high 13 assists in win•
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...