Williams (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
The 34-year-old sat out Friday's win over the Kings due to left hip discomfort, and his status for Sunday remains in question. Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann should see increased run if Williams misses a second straight contest.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Ruled out Friday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Questionable to face Kings•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Limited by hip issue•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Clear to play Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Dealing with hip discomfort•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Posts season-best line in win•