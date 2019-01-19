Clippers' Lou Williams: Questionable Sunday
Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Spurs, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Williams was a late scratch due to right hamstring soreness Friday against the Warriors, and the guard's status is in question for Sunday. While he was sidelined Friday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander saw 43 minutes, Avery Bradley got 33 minutes, Patrick Beverley received 26 minutes and Tyrone Wallace was given 18 minutes.
