Clippers' Lou Williams: Questionable Thursday vs. Mavs

Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Mavericks, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Williams has been sidelined four consecutive games while nursing left hamstring soreness, prompting Tyrone Wallace and Milos Teodosic to rack up some minutes. Williams may be able to make his return Wednesday, though, with more information possibly arriving following morning shootaround.

More News
Our Latest Stories