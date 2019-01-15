Clippers' Lou Williams: Racks up 18 points off bench
Williams netted 18 points (6-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes in the Clippers' 121-117 loss to the Pelicans on Monday.
Williams' shooting struggles prevented his night from being much bigger, although he still found his way to his 11th straight double-digit scoring effort. The veteran's accuracy continues to be difficult to trust at times, however, as he's now sandwiched a trio of sub-35.0 percent efforts around a three-game stretch with a success rate of 46.7 percent to 64.3 percent. His minutes do remain secure, but his drop in efficiency this season (42.2 percent shooting, compared to 43.5 percent in 2017-18) has helped lead to a four-point-per-game dip in scoring average to 18.6.
