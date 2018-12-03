Williams poured in 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added eight assists and three rebounds across 26 minutes in the Clippers' 114-110 loss to the Mavericks on Sunday.

Williams checked in tied with Danilo Gallinari for the second-highest scoring total on the Clippers behind Montrezl Harrell's 23-point effort. The sharpshooting veteran had been mired in somewhat of a shooting slump, draining under 40.0 percent of his attempts in five of the prior seven games. His 50.0 percent mark Sunday was his best since back on Nov. 2 against the Magic, and it led to his second 20-point effort of the last three contests.