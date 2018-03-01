Clippers' Lou Williams: Reduced usage, output in loss
Williams totaled 13 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 105-92 loss to the Rockets.
The Clippers were mostly sluggish as a whole, and Williams seemed to be affected by the malaise to an extent. He had a very quiet first half before coming to life somewhat following intermission, but he was notably less aggressive from distance than usual. The veteran's three attempts from behind the arc equaled a season low, while his scoring total was his poorest since Nov. 20. On the glass-half-full side of things, Williams did see another robust supply of minutes in line with recent usage, and give his stellar body of work this season, he should be poised to jack his production back up to more typical levels in short order.
