Clippers' Lou Williams: Resting Thursday
Williams will be rested for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Brad Turner of the LA Times reports.
The good news is there's no injury here, as it looks like the Clippers are simply holding Williams out for load management purposes with a playoff berth sealed up. Expect the veteran to return for at least one of the team's two games this weekend. The Clippers play host to Cleveland on Saturday and Memphis on Sunday.
