Williams (hip) won't play Friday against the Kings, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Williams was questionable for Friday's matchup after he was limited with left hip discomfort Wednesday. However, he'll be unable to take the court against Sacramento. His next chance to suit up will be Sunday against the Pacers.
