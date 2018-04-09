Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.

As expected, Williams will be held out of Monday's contest, which is the Clippers' first game since they've been eliminated from playoff contention. Williams' injury isn't being viewed as anything serious, as the veteran is likely getting a night off after logging a career-high in minutes in his 13th NBA season. In Williams' absence, look for Tyrone Wallace, C.J. Williams and Sindarius Thornwell to all get some extended run in the backcourt Monday.