Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 15 against Magic

Williams finished with 15 points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes of a 112-97 win against the Magic on Sunday.

Williams is back in his familiar bench role but reduction in minutes hasn't affected his scoring output. He wasn't as strong in the assist department with his lowest total of the season. He'll face the Lakers on Tuesday.