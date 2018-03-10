Williams collected 15 points (6-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven assists and four rebounds across 41 minutes in Friday's 116-102 win over the Cavaliers.

Williams drew a surprise start at point guard and ended up putting in some serious minutes, as his playing time was a game-high figure. He was actually less productive overall than in many of his games as a reserve, but he still generated a solid all-around line. Given his above-average marksmanship and ability to adapt to either backcourt position, he projects to continue thriving regardless of how he's deployed. Moreover, if head coach Doc Rivers opts to continue rolling him out at point guard for the time being, Williams could make up for any scoring downturn that might bring by upping his assists totals, as he did Friday.