Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 17 off bench Monday
Williams scored 17 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-11 FT) while adding three assists and a rebound in 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 141-113 loss to the Warriors.
He continues to be the only reliable offensive threat for the Clippers on their second unit, although Williams' limited production in other categories puts a damper on his fantasy value, and his shaky defense likely precludes him from ever getting a real shot at a starting role and bigger minutes.
