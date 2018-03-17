Williams scored 18 points (6-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding four assists, three steals, a rebound and a block in 38 minutes during Friday's 121-113 loss to the Thunder.

It was far from his best shooting performance, but Williams still scored in double digits for an amazing 51st straight game. The 31-year-old is putting the finishing touches on an improbable career season, but he may need to find another gear down the stretch if the Clippers are going to make the playoffs.