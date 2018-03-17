Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 18 in Friday's loss
Williams scored 18 points (6-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding four assists, three steals, a rebound and a block in 38 minutes during Friday's 121-113 loss to the Thunder.
It was far from his best shooting performance, but Williams still scored in double digits for an amazing 51st straight game. The 31-year-old is putting the finishing touches on an improbable career season, but he may need to find another gear down the stretch if the Clippers are going to make the playoffs.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 26 in Tuesday's win•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 15 in start at point guard•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Starting Friday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Another prolific scoring effort•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Team-high scoring tally off bench•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...