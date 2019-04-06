Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 18 in loss

Williams produced 18 points (4-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight assists and four rebounds over 34 minutes in the Clippers' loss to the Lakers on Friday.

Williams had a strong showing off the bench as usual, scoring 18 and handing out eight dimes. He's led the Clippers' bench in an impressive season for the team, and Williams is enjoying the best two-year stretch of play in his career. In two seasons with the Clippers, he's averaged over 20 points and five assists both seasons -- the only two times he's done that in 14 seasons.