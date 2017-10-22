Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 18 off bench Saturday

Williams scored 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding six assists and three rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 130-88 rout of the Suns.

The 30-year-old has slid comfortably into Jamal Crawford's old role as a provider of instant offense off the Clippers' bench, but Williams has also shown some impressive distribution skills in the early going as well. With the team's point guard situation still a little unsettled without Chris Paul around, Williams could continue to produce elevated assist totals, although he's unlikely to keep up his current pace in that category given that his career high is only 4.2 assists per game, set back in 2009-10.