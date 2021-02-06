Williams tallied 18 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and six assists in Friday's loss to the Celtics.

Williams was the Clippers' second-leading scorer in the contest and paced the team in assists despite logging only 22 minutes. Following a trio of poor performances in which he failed to exceed nine points, the veteran guard has averaged 16.5 points while converting 11 of 18 field-goal attempts over his past two contests. The Clippers are certainly hoping that Williams is rounding into form after averaging only 9.1 points on 37.9 percent shooting over his first 20 games of the campaign.