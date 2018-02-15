Williams scored 19 points (6-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding six assists, two rebounds and a block in 32 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 129-119 win over the Celtics.

While the Clippers' roster has undergone some changes around him, Williams just keeps cruising along as the team's sixth man, and he's now scored at least 15 points in 27 straight games -- the second-longest active streak in the league. He's also recorded at least six assists in 11 of the last 14 games, and barring an unexpected slowdown after the All-Star break Williams is on pace to shatter his previous high in that category.