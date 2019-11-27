Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 21 in Tuesday's victory

Williams produced 21 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 114-99 win over the Mavericks.

Williams finished with almost as many turnovers (five) as assists. However, it was another superb showing for the 33-year-old guard, who continues to shoulder a significant load offensively even after Paul George joined the rotation.