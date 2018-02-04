Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 21 off bench Saturday
Williams scored 21 points (5-16 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 11-11 FT) while adding six assists and a rebound in 33 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 113-103 win over the Bulls.
It was the first time since mid-November -- a stretch of 35 games -- that Williams failed to sink at least one three-pointer, but his ability to get to the free-throw line kept his streak of games with 20 or more points alive at seven. The Blake Griffin trade gives the Clippers a more balanced offense that lacks a go-to superstar in the clutch, so don't be surprised if Williams takes on that role late in games and continues his surprising career-best campaign through the second half.
