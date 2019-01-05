Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 21 points Friday

Williams tallied 21 points (5-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 121-111 victory over the Suns.

Williams scored at least 20 points for the fifth time in his last six games, ending with 21 points albeit on inefficient shooting. Avery Bradley is struggling to get anything going and while Williams is unlikely to move into the starting lineup, he is clearly the better option and should continue to see big minutes off the bench.