Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 22 off bench Sunday
Williams scored 22 points (9-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 112-103 win over the Pelicans.
Wesley Johnson and Milos Teodosic got the start for the Clippers in the backcourt, but Williams played more minutes than either of them and scored more points than both of them put together. The veteran has put up at least 20 points in five straight games and 18 of his last 19 as he remains on pace for a career season.
