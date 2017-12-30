Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 23 off bench Friday
Williams scored 23 points (4-14 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 13-15 FT) while adding four assists and three rebounds in 31 minutes off the bench during Friday's 121-106 win over the Lakers.
It wasn't the most efficient performance, but Williams still scored 20 or more points for the fourth straight game. The veteran guard is already averaging 24.1 points, 5.6 assists, 3.2 three-pointers and 2.7 boards over 33.8 minutes in 13 December games, so while the Achilles injury Austin Rivers suffered Friday could push Williams back into the starting five for the Clippers, it's hard to imagine the move will increase his workload or production.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Pours in 21 points off bench in blowout win•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Explodes for 36 off the bench in loss•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 32 points Friday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Good to go Wednesday vs. Suns•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Out with ankle injury•
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...