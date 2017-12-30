Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 23 off bench Friday

Williams scored 23 points (4-14 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 13-15 FT) while adding four assists and three rebounds in 31 minutes off the bench during Friday's 121-106 win over the Lakers.

It wasn't the most efficient performance, but Williams still scored 20 or more points for the fourth straight game. The veteran guard is already averaging 24.1 points, 5.6 assists, 3.2 three-pointers and 2.7 boards over 33.8 minutes in 13 December games, so while the Achilles injury Austin Rivers suffered Friday could push Williams back into the starting five for the Clippers, it's hard to imagine the move will increase his workload or production.