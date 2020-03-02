Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 24, dishes eight

Williams went off for 24 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 136-130 win over the 76ers.

Williams produced an impressive and efficient stat line, posting twice as many points as field-goal attempts. For a short while it seemed as though the addition of Reggie Jackson might be a threat to Williams given the team already has several other quality guards in Patrick Beverley and Landry Shamet, but every one of them including Williams is capable of sliding over to shooting guard. As a result, Williams seems likely to continue being a strong option across all fantasy formats.