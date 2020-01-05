Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 24 points off bench
Williams had 24 points (10-17 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-3 FT), seven assists and two rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 140-114 loss against the Grizzlies.
Williams has scored 20 or more points in four of his last six contests, and he remains a reliable scoring threat off the bench for the Clippers. He has also dished out five or more assists in each of his last five contests, and that boost as a playmaking threat would only increase his fantasy value moving forward. He will continue coming off the bench Sunday against the Knicks.
