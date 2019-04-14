Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 25 points in Saturday's loss
Williams went for 25 points (11-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 121-104 Game 1 loss to the Warriors.
Williams was superb, falling one assist shy of a double-double while pouring in plenty of points. Despite remaining in a reserve role, Williams is still the team's top option offensively, and he'll need to continue producing at a high level if the Clippers are going to have any chance of making this a competitive series.
