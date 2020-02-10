Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 25 points in spot start

Williams managed 25 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 133-92 victory over Cleveland.

Williams was in the starting lineup Sunday as the Clippers were without both Kawhi Leonard (rest) and Patrick Beverley (groin). In what was a favorable matchup, Williams scored with ease and could have had a much better line had the game been even remotely close. Williams' value goes up and down based on the health of the Clippers but nonetheless, he should be rostered in every format.