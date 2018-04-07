Williams scored 25 points (6-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT) to go along with five assists across 31 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 134-115 loss to the Nuggets.

Williams struggled a bit from the field, but he still exceeded his season average in scoring with a strong afternoon at the foul line. He was also effective as a playmaker, as his five assists were his most in seven games. Williams continues to play a key role for an undermanned Clippers team and will next face a favorable matchup with the Pelicans.