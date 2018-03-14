Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 26 in Tuesday's win
Williams scored 26 points (6-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 13-14 FT) while adding five assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 112-106 win over the Bulls.
He's scored more than 20 points in five of six games to begin the month of March, averaging 22.5 points, 5.8 assists, 2.8 boards and 1.7 three-pointers. Williams has already put together a career-best campaign, but he'll need to at least maintain his current level of play down the stretch if the Clippers are going to reach the postseason.
