Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 26 in win

Williams totaled 26 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-12 FG), eight assists, three rebounds and three blocks in 28 minutes Thursday against the Trail Blazers.

Williams continued to binge on assists, passing out eight helpers after an 11 assist outing Wednesday. Furthermore, the veteran guard asserted his defensive guile, recording his first three blocks of the season. Williams, who's in his 15th professional season, continues to defy age as he's averaging 22.0 points, 5.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 threes in 31.9 minutes per game so far.