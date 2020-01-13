Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 26 points in spot start
Williams recorded 26 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 114-104 loss to the Nuggets.
Williams was moved into the starting lineup at the expense of Landry Shamet, ending with 26 points. With Paul George (hamstring) sidelined, this move was likely an attempt to get more scoring on the floor. While he managed to do that, the result was less ideal and Williams' lack of defense was quite evident. Williams may remain in the starting lineup until George returns and that does lift his ceiling slightly.
