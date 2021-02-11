Williams registered 27 points (10-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 29 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over the Timberwolves.

Williams has always been a reliable scoring threat off the bench for the Clippers, and while he got off to a slow start this season, he's been trending in the right direction of late. He has scored 15 or more points in four straight games, averaging 20.8 points per contest during that span. He's undoubtedly going through his most productive stretch of the campaign.