Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 32, dishes nine dimes
Williams went off for 32 points (9-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine assists and two rebounds in 35 minutes during Sunday's 135-132 win over the Knicks.
Williams scored at least 30 for the third time this season while amassing a season high in made threes, though he did commit seven turnovers. He scored at least 30 in two of his first 12 appearances this season, the latter of which was during Paul George's season debut. As such, it's clear Williams is more heavily relied upon when one of George or Leonard, the latter of which was rested as expected on this second night of a back-to-back, sits. Still, Williams is useful across all fantasy formats even when the club is at full strength.
