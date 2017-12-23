Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 32 points Friday

Williams scored 32 points (10-21 FG, 7-11 3PT, 5-6 FT) to go with two rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 128-118 win against Houston.

On Friday, Williams scored 32 points from the bench on the strength of a season-high seven three-pointers. His latest 30-plus point performance is the third such game for the guard in his last seven games. All three of those 30 point games have come as a reserve. As a result, Williams is averaging 23.3 points in his last ten games.