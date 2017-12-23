Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 32 points Friday
Williams scored 32 points (10-21 FG, 7-11 3PT, 5-6 FT) to go with two rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 128-118 win against Houston.
On Friday, Williams scored 32 points from the bench on the strength of a season-high seven three-pointers. His latest 30-plus point performance is the third such game for the guard in his last seven games. All three of those 30 point games have come as a reserve. As a result, Williams is averaging 23.3 points in his last ten games.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Good to go Wednesday vs. Suns•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Out with ankle injury•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores game-high 23 points Friday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Starting in place of Teodosic•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores game-high 31 points•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...