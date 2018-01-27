Willams finished with 40 points (12-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 12-14 FT), 10 assists, four steals, two rebounds and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 109-100 victory over the Grizzlies.

Williams came off the bench once again but was able to pour in a team-high 40 points. He continues to have a breakout season, if that is possible after 13 seasons in the league. Over the last month, he is averaging almost 30 points per game while adding 6.3 assists and 1.6 steals. Danilo Gallinari (hip) and Austin Rivers (heel) could return in the next couple of weeks which could mean a slight dip in Williams' production, but he should still be seen as a must-own fantasy player in all formats.