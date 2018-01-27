Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 40 points in victory
Willams finished with 40 points (12-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 12-14 FT), 10 assists, four steals, two rebounds and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 109-100 victory over the Grizzlies.
Williams came off the bench once again but was able to pour in a team-high 40 points. He continues to have a breakout season, if that is possible after 13 seasons in the league. Over the last month, he is averaging almost 30 points per game while adding 6.3 assists and 1.6 steals. Danilo Gallinari (hip) and Austin Rivers (heel) could return in the next couple of weeks which could mean a slight dip in Williams' production, but he should still be seen as a must-own fantasy player in all formats.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Elite level of thievery in loss•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Struggles from field in win•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores game-high 31 points Monday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Successful encore to career-best effort•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Explodes for career-high point total•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Dominates with 34 points in start•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...