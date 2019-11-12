Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores game-high 21 points
Williams had 21 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3PT, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes off the bench during Monday's 98-88 win over the Raptors.
Despite coming off the bench, Williams led the Clippers in playing time, points, and field goals made. The 15-year veteran remains one of the elite scoring threats in the league, and should remain a capable fantasy asset even if his upside is mostly tied to his scoring figures. Up next, the Clippers will play Wednesday on the road against the Rockets.
