Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores game-high 23 points Friday

Williams scored 23 points (5-14 FG, 3-8 3PT, 10-10 FT) to go with five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Friday's 100-91 loss to Washington.

Williams led all scorers with 23 points after getting the start on Friday. Leading the Clippers' offense is nothing new to the guard. In his last eight games, Williams is averaging 23.7 points. Three-point shooting has played a large role in his career-best 20.1 points per game average for the season. Williams is shooting a career-best 39.9 percent on a career-high 6.2 shots per game. In the eight games since Blake Griffin's injury, Williams has taken full reign of the Clippers' offense as the team's main source of scoring.