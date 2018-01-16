Williams scored 31 points (12-19 FG, 4-8 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go with three rebounds, nine assists and one block in 40 minutes during Monday's 113-102 win against Houston.

Since returning to the starting lineup, Williams has been scoring in bunches. In his last five games, the guard is averaging an impressive 34.2 points in 37.2 minutes per game. In addition, Williams is shooting well as of late, sinking 49.1 percent of his 23.2 shots per game over this span. In particular, he is shooting the lights out from beyond the arc, making 46.2 percent of his 10.8 three-pointers per game since January 8. With Austin Rivers expected to be out until at least Saturday, Williams has at least one more start against Denver on Wednesday to continue his current scoring run. Whether he is starting or contributing from the bench, Williams has been the Clippers' most valuable offensive option this season.