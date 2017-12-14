Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores game-high 31 points
Williams scored 31 points (11-22 FG, 3-6 3PT, 6-8 FT) to go along with three rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 106-95 win against Orlando.
Williams stepped up once again with his second 30-plus point game in his last four games since returning to the bench. In his last seven games, the guard is averaging 23.8 points since Blake Griffin's knee injury. For the season, Williams is averaging 20.0 points while seeing the majority of his playing time coming as a reserve. Even as a bench scorer, Williams is putting up numbers that would make regular starters envious. As a result, he has assumed the role as the undisputed leader of the Clippers' offense.
