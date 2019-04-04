Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores only 14 in blowout
Williams posted 14 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-11 FT) and seven assists across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 135-103 loss to the Rockets.
Williams was mostly a non-factor on Wednesday, as the league's best sixth man's production became unnecessary as the game got out of hand. You can expect Williams to be pivotal as they enter the playoffs, as the team expects to squeeze every penny of value from the 3-year, $24 million contract he signed to begin the season.
