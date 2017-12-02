Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores team-high 18 points
Williams scored 18 points (4-16 FG, 1-4 3PT, 9-10 FT) to go along with six assists over 33 minutes in Saturday's 108-82 loss to Dallas.
In his fourth straight start, Williams struggled mightily with his shot en route to a team-high 18 points. Aside from Saturday's poor shooting performance, the guard has responded well to the extended playing time, averaging 24.5 points and 5.2 assists. Williams was already an effective scorer as a reserve, averaging 16.2 points in 17 games.
