Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores team-high 25 points

Williams scored 25 points (10-17 FG, 2-6 3PT, 3-6 FT) to go along with two rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes in Saturday's 102-87 loss to Charlotte.

The veteran point guard has been a breath of fresh air from the bench for the Clippers. Including Saturday night's action, Williams has scored at least 20 points in three of his last five games. Outside of Blake Griffin, he has been the driving force behind the Clippers' offense, averaging 17.2 points entering Saturday. With little to no offense surrounding Williams and Griffin, expect Williams to play a substantial role going forward.