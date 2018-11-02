Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores team-high 26 points Thursday
Williams produced 26 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two assists, one rebound, and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 122-113 loss to Philadelphia.
Williams led all Clippers with 26 points across his 24 minutes on the court Thursday. Predictably, Williams has seen a decline in his production when compared to last season, largely due to the fact that the Clippers are now relatively healthy. That being said, he is still one of the best pure scorers in the league which keeps him in the standard league bracket moving forward. Any injury to one of the starters could result in an uptick to his value.
