Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores team-high 31 in Monday's loss
Williams scored 31 points (9-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 8-10 FT) while adding seven rebounds, six assists and five steals in 38 minutes off the bench during Monday's 109-105 loss to the Sixers.
It was a staggering performance from the veteran guard, but unfortunately it was wasted on a night when Williams and Blake Griffin combined for 60 points, but only one other Clipper even squeaked into double digits. Williams is now averaging 23.8 points, 3.8 boards, 3.4 three-pointers, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals over his last five games.
